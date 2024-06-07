David Charles Kotewa of Summerfield, FL, died on June 2, 2024.

David was born August 23, 1941, to parents Ignatius Kotewa and Agnes (Studer) Kotewa in Silver Lake Township, near Fairmont, MN. He lived a noble, simple life as a parent and educator. He graduated from East Chain High School in 1959, earned a B.A. in Philosophy and Latin from St. Mary’s University, MN in 1963, and a M.S. in Educational Administration from the University of Wisconsin in 1968.

On August 20, 1966, David was united in marriage with Patricia E. Cade of Fairmont, MN. After a few years of teaching, he spent 29 years as high school principal in Horicon, during which time he earned a school business administration specialty from University of Wisconsin Madison. He retired in 2000, but was called back to serve as principal for a brief time at Lomira High School. He was a Kiwanis Club member for 37 years and a member of the Dodge County Library Board for 28 years. After 32 years as an educator, he retired to Florida to play golf year-round. In 2011, the Horicon Rotary Club awarded him a Paul Harris Fellowship.

He was a farmer before philosopher and colored the world with both perspectives. He was an avid athlete and sports fan. In addition to golf, he enjoyed softball, tennis, fishing, hunting, and cheering on the Marshmen and Marshladies. He could often be found tinkering on a minor, and sometimes major, house project.

David is survived by his wife, Patricia (Cade) of almost 58 years; his son, Christopher of Juneau; his daughter, Katherine (Mark) Tomlinson of Pittsburgh, PA, his daughter Elizabeth (Jon) Kotewa of Horicon; six grandchildren, Kasie Ann, Cecily (Nate) Giese, Bennett, Theresa, Laurel and Emelin; one great-grandchild, Maeve; brothers, Mark (DeDe) Kotewa and Larry (Julie) Kotewa; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

David was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sisters, Chanel Magnuson and Joyce Wehner.

A small memorial for family will take place graveside at St. Malachy’s Cemetery later this summer.

