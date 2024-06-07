Catherine Valeria Steger (nee Deanovich) passed away at her home on May 30, 2024, with family present.

She was born in Mayville on May 20, 1924. Her parents were John and Mary (Levar) Dejanovich. When she was a young adult, she worked at Ben Franklin in Mayville.

She married the love of her life, Vernon Steger, on May 25, 1946. She then moved to live with him on the Steger homestead in Theresa and remained there until her passing. She was an excellent cook. She was a hard worker, doing whatever she could to do the farmwork, housekeeping, and other chores. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic church. In later years, she and Vern enjoyed traveling with friends on various bus and train tours throughout the country. She also loved watching the Green Bay Packers, visiting the Amish, and playing cards.

She loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Steger; her sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Diane) Steger and Dave (Chris) Steger; her grandchildren, Monica Steger, Kari (Adam) Wik, Dan (Amanda) Steger, Andrea (Cody) Geschke, and Nick (Kendra Neuhauser) Steger; her great-grandchildren, Zack Wik, Emily, Hailey, and Natalie Steger, Amber Gable, and Bennett Geschke.

Preceding her in death were her husband; her parents; her in-laws, John and Viola Steger; siblings and in-laws, Anna (Matt) Persha, Frank (Frances) Dejanovich, Mary (Frank) Heider, Peter Dejanovich, Paul (Bernice) Deanovich, Michael (Ione) Deanovich, and Steven (Evelyn) Deanovich; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Earl (Clara, then Jackie) Steger, and Elmer (Jeanette) Steger; and many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Ed Kornath presiding. A visitation took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Interment took place at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa.

Special thanks to SSM Hospice for the care and support shown to Catherine and her family.

Memorials in memory of Catherine may be directed to SSM Hospice and the Theresa Ambulance Service.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

