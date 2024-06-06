Mary LaMarche, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2024, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on May 31, 1929, in Merrill to Jacob and Eleanor Callsen. She was united in marriage to Eugene “Gene” LaMarche on March 27, 1948, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene, on July 22, 2011.

Mary was also preceded in death by her six older half siblings and her youngest sister, Connie (Bruce) Peterman. Mary and Connie were very close throughout their lives and shared many happy memories of growing up in northern Wisconsin along the Prairie River.

Mary graduated from Our Lady of the Holy Cross High School in Merrill. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Her long career included teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in the Town of Wayne and 30 years as a teacher at Barton Elementary School. Mary was a dedicated teacher who truly loved her students. She reluctantly retired in 1989.

Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Kewaskum for 70 years. Mary and Gene volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society and were instrumental in establishing a chapter in Kewaskum. Mary loved to sing and was a long-time member of the Holy Trinity Choir. She was also a pianist and talented artist. Mary passed her love and appreciation of music and art down to her children and grandchildren. An avid reader her whole life, Mary was a member of the Kewaskum Book Review. Mary enjoyed all card games and puzzles, especially cribbage and bridge.

Mary and Gene traveled throughout the United States before and after their retirements, and especially enjoyed visiting national parks and historic sites. In 1974, they purchased a cottage on Spider Lake in Mercer, where they spent many summers and provided a lifetime of happy memories for their children and grandchildren.

Mary and Gene were the parents of five children, John (Maggie) LaMarche, Connie (Cliff) McDonald, Jim (Toni Pinamonti) LaMarche, Jeanne (Chris Hanson) LaMarche, and Jeff (Maud) LaMarche; 14 grandchildren, Jeremy (Dina) LaMarche, Claire (Greg) Barnes, Christian (Lanice) McDonald, Megan (Jason) Stulberg, Mario (Justine) LaMarche, Jean Paul (Rebecca Centeno) LaMarche, Dominic (Angela Pedroncelli) LaMarche, Luke (Libby Kantner) Hanson, Joshua Hanson, Elijah Hanson, Julia Hanson, Jesha LaMarche, Simone LaMarche, and Dominique Smith; and 15 great-grandchildren, Eleanor, John, and Elena LaMarche, Everly and Maya Barnes, Zoey and Owen Stulberg, Jesiah McDonald, Jonah and Kiera LaMarche, Charlotte LaMarche, Olivia Hanson, Tesne Heindl, and Erika Smith and Zoe Towne. Mary is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends, including her cherished friend, Ann (Roger) Neumann.

VISITATION: Mary’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, June 17, 2024, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (331 Main Street, Kewaskum, WI – 53040), from 10 a.m., until 11 a.m.

MASS: A Memorial Mass in remembrance of Mary will follow the visitation at the church, starting at 11 a.m.

Memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society-Kewaskum Chapter or the Kewaskum Youth Scholarship (KEYS) Fund are appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Hospice for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave on online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.

