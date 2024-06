Joshua Onwunili Earns Two State Titles, Individual Competitors Make it to Finals

Joshua Onwunili Earns Two State Titles, Individual Competitors Make it to Finals CLARICE CASE EDITOR The Campbellsport track and field team may have had their best finish at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championships since 1973. On Friday, May 31, three of Campbellsport’s individual competitors qaulified for finals on See TRACK FINALS page 19 Josh Onwunili is a two-time