Grow Fast, Fun, and Easy Microgreens

Grow Fast, Fun, and Easy Microgreens MELINDA MYERS CONTRIBUTOR Have fun growing some delicious and nutritious microgreens on your kitchen counter, in a sunny window, or under lights any time of the year. In as little as a week to 10 days you’ll be making your first harvest to use as a garnish, snack, or add to your favorite sandwich or salad. Simply purchase seeds of lettuce, greens,