Michael James Simon

Michael “Mike” James Simon passed away at his home on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

He was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend on April 22, 1974, to Lester and Shirley (nee Sauer) Simon. He graduated from WSVH in Janesville in 1995.

Mike might have been visually impaired and mentally challenged, but had a very active life. He was one of the first students to attend the Early Childhood Class at Campbellsport Elementary School. He attended the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped (WSVH) in Janesville from 1980-1995. While at school, he was a member of the 4-H Clubs in Janesville and Campbellsport. He also enjoyed the Summer Enrichment Programs activities during the summer in Campbellsport. Under the instruction of Sr. Ruth Ann of Fond du Lac, he received his First Communion and Confirmation at St. Matthew’s Church, where he was a member and attended Mass regularly. He attended the ARC of Fond du Lac for many years until he started working at Brooks Ind. full-time. He worked at Brooks Ind. since 1989 until the present time. Mike had the best of both worlds. He was in the activity room and got to work out on the work floor whenever there was a job for him to do.

During the summer, Mike went horseback riding at Reins Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program in Sheboygan County from 1985 to the present. His favorite part was when he got to “Trot.” He also attended Badger Camp for a few years, but his favorite place to go in the summer was the WI Lions Camp at Rosholt, first as a kid camper starting in 1980 and then he got to go back to the Adult Camp in 1998 with a sighted guide (mom) until the present. But Mike’s favorite all year-round activities were with his friends at Champions. He did bowling, bocce ball, baseball, putt putt golf, track and field, birthday bingo, dancing, Bible Study, and Guy’s Night Out, just to mention a few. Mike enjoyed attending and listening to the Brewers, Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders, and nephew, Jack’s, baseball games “Charge,” and Packers games. Mike also took walks and bike rides with mom around town in the evenings. Also he took walks on the beach and sat around the campfire visiting with the camp hosts at Mauthe Lake. Mike was never without his Match Box Car.

Mike is survived by his mom and dad, Shirley and Lester; brothers, Thomas (Stacy) and Jeffrey (Emilee); sister, Lisa (Brian) Arneson; nieces and nephews, Abigail, Hunter, Aiden, Joel, Jack, Sicily, Lorelai, and Adaline; also uncles and aunts, Dan and Sue Sauer, James Simon, Dale and Shelly Simon, Ken and Lauri Simon, Paul and Jane Simon, and Steve and Ronda Simon; and many cousins, and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Simon Abnet; grandparents, Florence and Linus Simon, Clarence and Martha Sauer; uncle, Fr. John Simon; and aunt, Marie, and uncle, David Sauer.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 9, from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate, and burial will be in St. Kilian Cemetery, St. Kilian.

A special thank you to Fr. Mark Jones and the Campbellsport Rescue Squad. Mike may have been blind in this world, but now he gets to see God and all His Glory.

Twohig Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mike’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.

