Bernice E. Klink, age 88, of Horicon, died on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Marvin’s Manor in Horicon.

Bernice was born on October 28, 1935, in the Town of Rubicon to Fred and Linda (Nagel) Hein. On May 14, 1955, she was united in marriage to Roger Klink at St. Matthew’s in Neosho. She was a member of St. Mary’s in Woodland for many years before her move to Horicon, where was currently a member of Sacred Heart Parish.

Bernice enjoyed family get togethers, cooking and making meals for the family, gardening, and flowers. She also spent time at their cottage on Lower Post Lake with both family and friends, where many memories were made. Bernice loved to travel and took many bus tours, especially enjoying her 15-day tour to Alaska.

With thanks to her niece, Barbara Derge, Bernice took many trips to visit the Amish country in Wisconsin and visited with several families that became good friends. She always enjoyed their bakery and produce, making sure she brought home enough to share with everyone.

Family was the most important part of everyday life for Bernice, and she relished caring for them.

Bernice is survived by her children, Laura (Bruce) Horst of Hartford, Carrie (Jeff) Nehls of Iron Ridge, and Dan (Paula) Klink of Iron Ridge; five grandchildren, Amy (James) Sands, Ryan Horst, Joshua (Jessica Witkowski) Mueller, Julia Mueller, and Katelynn Klink; five great-grandchildren, Payson Horst, Callen Horst, Avery Horst, Molly Mueller, and Myla Mueller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter, Mary; brothers and sisters-in-law, LaJune (Marget Jane) Hein and Gilbert (Annabelle) Hein.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place at St. Bartholomew’s Cemetery in Rubicon.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Marvin’s Manor and Heartland Hospice for their tender care of our mother.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

