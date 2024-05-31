Nancy J. Nolte-Ermer, 80, of Campbellsport, formerly of Fillmore, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport, with her family at her side.

Nancy Nolte entered the world on November 10, 1943, in Milwaukee, born to her parents, the late Harry and Mary Nolte. Her heart was full of love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She took pleasure in her garden’s blooms and the company of birds on her travels. A master in the kitchen, Nancy was renowned for her signature dish: a succulent round steak with fluffy mashed potatoes, all topped with her signature, rich homemade gravy. She will be deeply missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

Those Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, Russell (Wendy) Ermer, Daniel (Amy) Ermer, Lee (Kaye) Ermer, and Lisa Ermer; her grandchildren, Joshua (Kayla) Ermer, Brandon (Candice) Ermer, Dylan Ermer (Olivia Strutz), Daniel Jr. “DJ” (Paige) Ermer, Jacob (Montana) Ermer, Carlin Ermer, Jed Ermer, Tesa Ermer, Zachary Steinhaus, and Lia Steinhaus; great-grandchildren, Levi, Reed, Kenadee, Addisyn, Waylon, Tinleigh, Clyde, Eleanore, Aubree, Madelyn, Walker, and Watson; her brother, Lanier (Gail) Nolte; and former husband, Harold “Rocky” Ermer; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Susan “Sue” Nolte.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life for Nancy will be held on June 29, 2024, at 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s United Church of Christ, (592 County Road H, Fredonia) with Pastor Dan Noennig officiating.