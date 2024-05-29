Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Nathan “Nate” Vincent Weber

Nathan “Nate” Vincent Weber, 39, of Lomira, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 26, 2024.
He was born August 29, 1984, in Kenosha to Vincent Weber and Debra (Lackershire) Cuggino.
Nathan graduated from Slinger High School in 2003. For the past 17 years, he drove semi for various local trucking companies.
Nathan had an immense passion for racing starting at a young age racing stock car, ice-oval snowmobiles, and most recently remote-controlled cars, which gave him the opportunity to include his three daughters with the remote-controlled dirt oval racing. In addition to racing, he was very fond of his semis; most that knew Nathan, the more lights he could add to his truck, the happier it made him. Although Nathan was fond of his racing, his semi and other past time activities, he treasured the most, being a father to his daughters.
Survivors include his three daughters, Dakoda (special friend, Hunter), Bristol, and Sydney; his children’s mom, Trisha Nighbor of Lomira; his father, Vincent (Ronda) Weber of Lomira; his mother, Debbie (John) Cuggino of Kingsford, MI; his sister and brothers, Sabrina Weber (special friend, David) of Wrenshall, MN, Michael (Krystal) Weber of Lomira, and Daniel (Tracy) Weber of Kingsford, MI; his paternal grandmother, Rita Weber of Mount Calvary; and his maternal grandmother, Karen Lackershire of New Holstein. Nathan is further survived by his special friend, Carolyn Puestow; numerous uncles; aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; great-nieces; other relatives; and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfathers, LeRoy Weber and Joseph LePine Sr.; his maternal grandfathers, DeLoy Lackershire and John Cuggino; his paternal grandmother, Dorothy LePine and maternal grandmother, Shirley Cuggino; two uncles; and numerous extended family.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial was held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 653 Milwaukee Street, Lomira, WI 53048. Rev. Nathaniel Miniatt will officiate. Nathan was laid to rest in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lomira on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m.
Visitation: Family and friends visited with Nathan’s family at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lomira on Friday, May 31, from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291, or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.

