June Dairy Dance to feature The Music Connection on June 8

June Dairy Dance to feature The Music Connection on June 8 A Mayville Lions Club June Dairy Dance will be held on Saturday, June 8, featuring live music by the Music Connection. The event will be held at the Mayville Park Pavilion from 1-5 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Attendees are advised to not carry in food as there will be food available at the venue. Why are we here?...To have a good