Holy Angels Festival of Angels is Back

Holy Angels Festival of Angels is Back Holy Angels Parish, 138 North 8th Ave. in West Bend will hold its “Festival of Angels” June 7, 8 and 9 with fun for the whole family. Just two blocks south of Hwy 33 on 8th Avenue, the fun starts at 5 p.m. on Friday. There will be rides, games, refreshments and great food, including the return of our delicious fish baskets, while supplies last. Free