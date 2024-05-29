Campbellsport News
Posted on

David J. Murphy

David J. Murphy, 74, of rural Cascade (Chinatown) passed away Monday, May 27, 2024, at SSM St. Agnes Hospital Fond du Lac.
He was born in Milwaukee on June 4, 1949, the son of Francis and Maybelle (nee Corbett) Murphy. Dave graduated from John Marshall High School in Milwaukee and served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1972 during the Vietnam War.
On October 26, 1985, Dave was united in marriage to Beverly Raether at St. Michael’s Church in the Town of Mitchell. Dave worked as an assembler at Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac until retirement.
Dave was known as the mayor of Chinatown, a member of the Long Lake Preservation Assoc., the Dundee Sportsman Club, and Crooked Trails Snowmobile Club. Dave was always there if you needed help with anything. He had a great sense of humor and loved to be out on his pontoon. Dave was an avid hunter, liked being outdoors in nature, and taking trips up North and to Upper Michigan snowmobiling. Dave enjoyed trips to Ireland and Mexico with a wonderful group of friends. He would not change a thing in his life as he lived a good life and had many good times.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Bev; stepson, Glenn Anderson of Sheboygan; brother, Richard Murphy of Milwaukee; other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation for Dave will be Wednesday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 1 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Eden, with Military Honors.
Dave’s family extends a special thank you to Dr. James Roth and his wonderful staff and all the nurses on 6 South at SSM Health for being so caring. “You were terrific.”
Twohig Funeral Home has been entrusted with Dave’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.

