Vicky L. Shadley

Vicky Lynn Shadley (nee Wibright), 65, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the Center for Advanced Care at Froedtert Hospital.

Vicky was born the daughter of Lester and Revel (McIntosh) Wibright on June 14, 1958 in Lima, OH. She was a graduate of Upper Scioto Valley in McGuffey, OH.

Vicky was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, David Shadley, on September 2, 1978 in Alger, OH.

She was a staffing support specialist for Manpower for over 20 years.

Vicky was a member of the Horicon United Methodist Church, member of the Horicon Jaycees, and the Horicon Booster Club.

Vicky enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren traveling to Ohio and spending time with them at the Wisconsin Dells. Her grandchildren will always remember her as GiGi. She was a supportive coach’s wife for 25 years and was her family’s biggest fan. She loved her Jaycee family, especially her best friends Jackie, Mary, Penny, and Christa. She made lasting memories with her family and friends on their Vegas trips. Vicky loved being social and brought laughter and joy to all the lives she touched.

Vicky is survived by her husband, David, of Horicon; her daughters, Erica (Todd) Madison and Stephanie (Philip) Krueger; her grandchildren, Colton, Ashlyn, Anna, Aubrey, Alyssa, Laytin, Scarlett, and Emmett; her siblings, James (Sheran) Wibright, Rick (Linda) Wibright, Donna Hedges, LaVonna (Dwayne) Stout, and Connie (Doug) Crawford; her brother-in-law, Dan (Janet) Shadley; her sister-in-law, Patti (Mike) Vollmar; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by parents; her in-laws, Ralph and Anna Mae Shadley; and sister-in-law, Liana Ussery.

A memorial service for Vicky will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Horicon with Pastor Renae Dymond officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Preston Cemetery in Alger, OH. Following the memorial service, there will be a continued celebration of Vicky’s life at the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Memorials in memory of Vicky can be directed to: Kathy’s House Inc., 9101 W. Doyne Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53226.

