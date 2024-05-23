David Allen Domasky

David (Dave) Allen Domasky passed away peacefully at Kettle Moraine Gardens, where he was a resident for seven months, on the morning of Saturday, May 11, 2024.

He was born in Chicago, IL, on June 27, 1939, to Alice Domenosky. He spent the early years with relatives in Chicago before moving to the Town of Farmington by his mother and her husband, Lee Fickler. Dave graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1957. A high school highlight was being a member of the Valley Tri-County Conference championship basketball team, the 1955-1956 season.

In July 1957, Dave entered the Air Force and was stationed in Lincoln, NE. He worked on B-47s in Lincoln and learned to play golf. After the Air Force, Dave got into computer programming. He worked in Texas for 6 years before moving back to Wisconsin.

Dave met Marlene Steinhardt at a camping trip for single parents. The two were united in marriage on June 23, 1973, and combined their lives into a blended family of 10. They made their home together in the Town of Farmington. He owned a landscaping business for many years before going back to computer programming. He was a consultant for various companies before retiring in 2001.

He coached pony league baseball teams for Boltonville for several years.

He enjoyed spending winters with Marlene at La Hacienda Resort in Apache Junction, AZ, where he filled his days playing golf, bocce ball, shuffleboard and volleyball. Dave even got a hole-in-one while golfing out there!

Dave enjoyed golf, gardening, and traveling, in that order. He passed those joys on to his children, but alas, not his green thumb.

David is survived by children, Scott (Janine) Prost-Domasky, Mark (Tami) Domasky, Mark (Mary) Steinhardt, Cindy (Mark) Schaefer, Bruce (Donna) Steinhardt, Jeff (Cindy) Steinhardt, Mike Steinhardt. He is further survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Karen (John) Staehler and Beverly (Niles) Heise; brother, Bob Fickler; brother-in-law, Bob Wenzlaff; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; daughter-in-law, Kara Domasky; daughter, Christine Gagnon; and his sister, Barbara Wenzlaff.

Dave’s family will greet relatives and friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024 at Peace United Church of Christ, 343 First Street, Kewaskum, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eric Kirkegaard officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for their care and compassion during Dave’s stay with them.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to KEYS in David’s name; online donations can be made by visiting keys-scholarships.org or checks in memory of David can be mailed to KEYS, Inc. P.O. Box 124, Kewaskum, WI 53040.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dave’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

