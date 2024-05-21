Kathryn A. Mueller, 87, of Kewaskum went to her heavenly home on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital with her loving family gathered with her.

She was born on April 28, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Henry and Anita (Struebing) Kraemer. On April 28, 1956, Kathryn was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harold E. Mueller, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport.

Kathryn was a graduate of Campbellsport High School and did the bookkeeping for her husband’s business, Mueller Excavating. She was an enthusiastic homemaker, loved to cook (making her own cookbook), and proudly raising her family. Kathryn enjoyed time with family, crocheting, crafting, and floral arranging. She and Harold enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Arizona.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Harold; children, Nicholas (Patti) Mueller, Mary Jo (Chris) Greene, Thomas (Lynne) Mueller, Scott (Peter) Mueller, and Steven (Renee) Mueller; dear friend of the family, Karen Van Beek; grandchildren, Daniel (Kimberly) Mueller, Nathan Mueller, Michael Mueller, Dustin (Robin) Mueller, Sarah (John) Polkowski, and Kaitlin (Jacob) Timblin; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Griffin, and Emma Mueller, Rory and Logan Mueller, Bennett, Tessa, and Wren Polkowski, and Leonard, Myles, and Della Timblin; brother, John (Carol) Kraemer; brothers-in-law, Dr. James Twohig and Rich Miller; sisters-in-law, Rosie Guell, Bea Mueller, and Patricia Mueller; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Along with her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her sisters, Karen Twohig and Jane Miller; in-laws, Joseph and Rose Mueller, Sr.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lloyd Mueller, Rita and John Spoerl, Joseph and Arlene Mueller, Jr., Olive and Harry Batzler, Elizabeth and Ed Theusch, and Leo Mueller.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 31, at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31, from 1 to 3 at St, Matthew’s Catholic Church.

