John William McGill, 71, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2024, after an 8-month battle with cancer. He and his wife, Nancy (Suscha) McGill enjoyed 43 years of marriage together.

John was born on November 29, 1952, in Plainview, NE, a short drive from his home town of Center, NE. He was the son of Dwight and Joan (Truman) McGill. John graduated from Creighton High School at age 17 and continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating with a degree in Food Science & Technology. Throughout his life, he was employed by various companies in the dairy industry.

John enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, gardening, woodworking, fishing, and camping.

As a young adult, John moved to Sheboygan, working at Lake to Lake where he met his loving wife, Nancy. They married on May 2, 1981, started a family, and were blessed with three children. They moved to California for John’s job at the Nestle Ice Cream factory. While living in California, he enjoyed visits to National Parks, boating with his family, adventuring at Disneyland, and skiing in the mountains. Grande Cheese brought the McGill family back to Wisconsin, where they continued to raise their children in Lomira. He was a proud supporter of his children and cheered them on throughout all of all of their studies and extracurricular activities. He found added joy in retirement, when he moved to Green Bay, where he was able to spend quality time making memories with his grandchildren, taking cross-country camping trips with Nancy, and enjoying his hobbies.

He is survived by with wife, Nancy McGill; children, Sarah (Paul) Larson, Matthew (Rachel) McGill, Timothy (Bridget) McGill; his grandchildren, Parker, Tanner, Graham, August, Nolan, Frank, and Grace; brother, Robert (Jan) McGill; sister-in-law, Chris Lopez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Dwight and Joan McGill; in-laws, Frank and Minnett Suscha; brother, Keith McGill; and brother-in-law, Silvio Lopez.

Visitation was held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI), Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel, Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in John’s name are appreciated.

John’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Tyion Torres, Brooke Yakel, NP, Unity Hospice and Deacon Kevin DeCleene for their incredible care and compassion.

