Successful River Clean-up in Kewaskum! This clean up day is part of an annual river clean up organized by Milwaukee Riverkeeper and locally by Bridget Center of Wisconsin. “We are the northern branch of the Milwaukee River, so clean up here matters downstream, where all waters lead to Lake Michigan.” said Peggy Kober, one of the organizers. ‘Let Our Rivers Unite Us’ was this years theme