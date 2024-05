RURAL WRITES

| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR A friend, Tom Pyle once said, “Mothers are the closest thing we have (on Earth) to God.” While none can match the ultimate sacrifice He made by offering up His only Son, I’m still mindful of what tradeoffs Mom did. Often doing without in lieu of her young’uns. Such as not having a decent pair of boots to wear in winter so that my oldest