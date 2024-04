Iron Ridge Firemen’s Park Renovation Plan Continues

Iron Ridge Firemen’s Park Renovation Plan Continues GAYLE RYDSTROM JOURNALIST Approximately three years ago, the family of Ken Hanni, who passed away August 29, 2019, donated new playground equipment, which includes a zip line, to be placed at Iron Ridge Firemen’s Park in Ken’s memory. “We’re trying to improve the rest of the area and expand with new items and things that people