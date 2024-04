In Last Meeting at Village Hall, Kewaskum Board Approves $9.5 Million Bond for New Facility

In Last Meeting at Village Hall, Kewaskum Board Approves $9.5 Million Bond for New Facility MITCHELL KELLER JOURNALIST The Kewaskum Village Board held its last meeting at the Village Hall and Municipal Complex at 204 1st Street on Monday, April 1, with the board approving funding for a new facility at the same site. Joe Murray with Ehlers, the village’s financial firm on the project,