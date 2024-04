Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse MARY KRIEGER CONTRIBUTING WRITER On Monday, April 8, a phenomenon that has dazzled and baffled mankind for millenniums will occur - a total solar eclipse. The earliest records of an eclipse are attributed to Confucious in 2137 B.C. where he is said to have observed “On the first day of the last month of autumn, the Sun and moon did not meet harmoniously”. Eclipses have