St. Matthew’s School Breaks Ground on Children’s Center CLARICE CASE EDITOR On Friday, March 22, St. Matthew Catholic School broke ground on their new childcare facility, Sister Marcinette Children’s Center. The 7,000 square foot addition is going to be built onto the east side of the school. There will be four classrooms divided to serve different age groups from six weeks to three