Miss Katey is Glad to be Back GAYLE RYDSTROM JOURNALIST Katey Fellwock has rejoined the staff of Campbellsport Public Library and is very happy to return. “I started as a page at the library while I was in high school,” said Miss Katey, as she is known to the youngsters. “They were looking for someone to shelve the books. When I was interviewed, I mentioned that I like working with