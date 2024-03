Washington County Fugitive Apprehended from Mexico Authority

Washington County Fugitive Apprehended from Mexico Authority Ingmar Adir Chew Moran, a 52-year-old former Kewaskum resident who had fled to Mexico in 2020 to avoid prosecution on serious sexual assault of a child charges is now in custody in the Washington County Jail. He appeared in front of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Hetzel the morning of March 8 on the outstanding warrant and was