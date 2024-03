The Man of Murphy’s Hill

The Man of Murphy’s Hill KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR Charles Murphy (d.1956) is the first Murphy to come to Eden in his lineage, and in regard to the Murphys in the Eden area, one can be confident many descend from this Irish teenager of the 1890s. Charles married Sarah Jane Daley Murphy (1881-1968) in 1908. Together they had four boys. “So there’s John, Leo, James, and Ambrose. Just