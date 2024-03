Spring is Springing in the Kettle Moraine

| FROM THE FOREST | Spring is Springing in the Kettle Moraine JACKIE SCHARFENBERG RETIRED DNR NATURALIST This past winter brought some very strange weather. Snow sport enthusiasts moped with the lack of the white stuff while others did not mind a week of January snowstorms followed by only a week of bitter cold. Now, the time has come for all of us to rejoice with the springing of spring!