Jacqueline (Jackie) Bechert Schiess, 91, of Mayville, formerly of Horicon, went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Crossroads of Mayville.

Jackie was born on March 28, 1932, on the family farm in Horicon to John and Sophia (Belover) Bechert.

Jackie was married to Roger C. Schiess on December 20, 1952. Together they were blessed with 71 years of marriage and made countless wonderful memories with family and friends. Jackie was a longtime member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Jackie attended a one-room school through sixth grade and then attended Horicon Public Schools. After graduation, she attended Dodge County Normal School in Mayville and obtained a teaching certificate.

Jackie then taught grades 1 to 4 at Woodland State Grade School and continued her education at Marian College (University) in Fond du Lac, where she obtained her teacher’s degree in education. Jackie then joined her husband at Fort Leonard in Wood, Missouri, while he was stationed there in the Army.

Jackie took some time away from teaching to focus on having her daughter, Sheryl. Once they returned to Wisconsin, she worked in Browns Corner teaching 38 students in grades 1 to 8 in a one-room schoolhouse.

She later joined the Mayville School District teaching third grade and continuing her education at UW-Milwaukee. Jackie worked 38 years for the district. Upon her retirement, she went on to substitute for the Mayville District for 11 years.

Jackie was a member of the Dodge County Retired Educators. She was a lifetime member of Wisconsin Retired Educator and a lifetime member of the National Retired Educators.

In Jackie’s spare time, she enjoyed fishing, crocheting, camping, golfing, and dancing. She looked forward to travelling and spending time with her extended family.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Roger, of Mayville; daughter, Sheryl (Randy) Feucht of Mayville; grandchildren, Jason Feucht of Pewaukee and Jeremy (Nicole) Feucht of Mayville; great-grandchildren, Avah, Tristen, and Henley Feucht; siblings-in-law, Jerry (Diane) Moede, Donna (Walter) Bushkie, Loren Moede, and Roy Moede. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; two sisters in infancy; sisters, Eunice (Vernon) Mielke, Lucille (Tom) Vorpahl; brother, Hurley (Dorthy) Bechert; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ethel (George) Heinecke, Myrna Michaels, Larry Moede, and Beth Moede. Also preceded in death by nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Jackie took place on Tuesday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment took place at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.

Jackie’s family would like to thank the Mayville EMS, Mayville Police Department, the nurses and doctors especially on the 5th floor at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Crossroads Care Center of Mayville, Koepsell Funeral Home, and SSM Hospice. Also, extended friends and family. We appreciate you! Your care and compassion to Jackie will always be appreciated.

Memorials in memory of Jackie can be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran School or the St. John’s Lutheran Building Fund (Invest in Children Fund).

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

