Elaine’s Masterpiece KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR Elaine Koenig wrote a book in 1992 titled Family Stories , in which she outlined the legacy of her Braun Family ancestors in the Eden vicinity. This took considerable effort, which is better appreciated in the context of knowing who she was. Anne Koenig’s husband Mark (1934-1999) was Elaine’s brother. Anne filled in the context to give