Magdeline Braun

Magdeline Braun KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR The best, and first task, any historian should do is interview the oldest persons they know about the oldest people they remember as a child. This is why Elaine Koenig (1932-2006) should be thanked. In the early 1990s, she published Family Stories , in which she documented the history of the Braun family in Eden by talking to her elders. Direct quotes