Campbellsport Qualifies Four Cougars for State

Campbellsport Qualifies Four Cougars for State DAN HEISDORF ASST. WRESTLING COACH, CHS Senior Joseph Volz and freshman Emma Batzler won sectional titles, and sophomore Jacob Allickson and senior JJ Ksioszk each took second to qualify for the 2024 State Wrestling Tournament. This will be Volz’s third time getting to state, while it will be the first trip for Allickson, Ksioszk, and Batzler.