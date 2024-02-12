Paul S. Halfmann, Jr, 89, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Friday, February 9, 2024, with his beloved family gathered around him.

He was born in Campbellsport on September 21, 1934, the son of Paul and Helen (nee Schlosser) Halfmann, Sr. Paul was a graduate of Campbellsport High School and served his country in the US Air Force.

On August 30, 1958, Paul was united in marriage to Wilma Mae Nichols at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport. Paul was a machinist at Weasler Engineering for many years before retiring. He and Willy owned and operated “The Barn” tavern for 10 years. Paul loved the Packers and was at every sporting event of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the years, Paul enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling, shooting trap, throwing horseshoes, shooting pool, and traveling.

Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Willy; children, Jeffrey Halfmann of Fond du Lac, Cindy Blatz of Fond du Lac, and Todd Halfmann of Campbellsport; grandchildren, Jeremy (Katelyn) Halfmann, Holly DeRose, Joshua (Ashley) Blatz, Kayce (Sam) Voelker, and Jason (Rachael) Blatz; great-grandchildren Rylie Halfmann, Isabella DeRose, Kaylee, Deklan, Cadence, and Arlo Blatz, Finnegan and Sawyer Voelker, and Rhett and Kason Blatz; sister, Mary (Dick) Wix; brothers, Charles Halfmann and Peter (Janet) Halfmann; sisters-in-law, Joyce Halfmann and Phyllis Hensen; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen; brother, Richard; in-laws, Arnold and Agnes Nichols; brothers-in-law, Ronald Nichols and Dave Hensen; and sister-in-law, Adeline Halfmann.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, and Thursday, February 15, from 12 p.m. until time of Mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 15, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Campbellsport. Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Serenity Villa and Preceptor Hospice for the wonderful care of Paul.

