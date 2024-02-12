Campbellsport News
Posted on

Paul S. Halfmann, Jr.

Paul S. Halfmann, Jr. Paul S. Halfmann, Jr.

Paul S. Halfmann, Jr, 89, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Friday, February 9, 2024, with his beloved family gathered around him.
He was born in Campbellsport on September 21, 1934, the son of Paul and Helen (nee Schlosser) Halfmann, Sr. Paul was a graduate of Campbellsport High School and served his country in the US Air Force.

On August 30, 1958, Paul was united in marriage to Wilma Mae Nichols at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport. Paul was a machinist at Weasler Engineering for many years before retiring. He and Willy owned and operated “The Barn” tavern for 10 years. Paul loved the Packers and was at every sporting event of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the years, Paul enjoyed playing softball, golfing, bowling, shooting trap, throwing horseshoes, shooting pool, and traveling.

Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Willy; children, Jeffrey Halfmann of Fond du Lac, Cindy Blatz of Fond du Lac, and Todd Halfmann of Campbellsport; grandchildren, Jeremy (Katelyn) Halfmann, Holly DeRose, Joshua (Ashley) Blatz, Kayce (Sam) Voelker, and Jason (Rachael) Blatz; great-grandchildren Rylie Halfmann, Isabella DeRose, Kaylee, Deklan, Cadence, and Arlo Blatz, Finnegan and Sawyer Voelker, and Rhett and Kason Blatz; sister, Mary (Dick) Wix; brothers, Charles Halfmann and Peter (Janet) Halfmann; sisters-in-law, Joyce Halfmann and Phyllis Hensen; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen; brother, Richard; in-laws, Arnold and Agnes Nichols; brothers-in-law, Ronald Nichols and Dave Hensen; and sister-in-law, Adeline Halfmann.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, and Thursday, February 15, from 12 p.m. until time of Mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 15, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Campbellsport. Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Serenity Villa and Preceptor Hospice for the wonderful care of Paul.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Lillian Marie Wondra
Dodge County Pionier

Lillian Marie Wondra

Lillian Marie Wondra (Schneiter), 95, of Mayville was called home to be with the Lord on February...

Posted on

Walter P. Heinecke
Dodge County Pionier

Walter P. Heinecke

Walter P. Heinecke passed on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was born...

Posted on

Lester ‘Bootsie’ F. Schumann
Dodge County Pionier

Lester ‘Bootsie’ F. Schumann

Lester ‘Boot­sie’ F. Schu­mann, 86, of Mayville passed away on Thurs­day, Feb. 8, 2024 at...

Posted on

Joan Elaine Herbst
Dodge County Pionier

Joan Elaine Herbst

Joan Elaine Herbst, 76, passed away on Fri­day, Feb. 2, 2024, at her home in Camp­bell­sport,...

Posted on

Donald Alvin Zastrow
Dodge County Pionier

Donald Alvin Zastrow

Donald Alvin Zastrow, 83, was called to his eternal home in heaven on February 3, 2024. The Lord...

Posted on

Dr. Robert “Bob” R. Baker
Dodge County Pionier

Dr. Robert “Bob” R. Baker

   Dr. Robert “Bob” R. Baker, DVM, 71, of Oakfield, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully...

Posted on