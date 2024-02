Lady CougarBowlers End Season 9-1, Next Stop State

Lady CougarBowlers End Season 9-1, Next Stop State C.H.S. GIRLS BOWLING The Lady Cougar Bowlers traveled to King Pin Bowl in West Bend for their final regular match of the season on Monday, Jan. 29. The Cougars had a bye, but they still had to bowl and beat their season average to get a win. The Cougars’ season average was 152 going into the match and they had to top it 5 of 9 times to post