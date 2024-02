A Sippel Haircut

A Sippel Haircut KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR We were talking at Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac over breakfast, about the old days and the value of a good haircut. Whether you were in Fond du lac, St. Cloud or Eden, you could get a good one from a Sippel. Bernard Sippel (1908-2003) Esther Hodina was talking to Karl Ryan. Both had stories of Sippel haircuts, but from different vantage