Thomas Wilbur Gundrum, age 81, found peace when he was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Kettle Moraine Gardens.

Thomas was born on July 14, 1942, in West Bend, to the late Wilbur and Mercia (nee Pfenning) Gundrum. Thomas graduated from West Bend High School in 1960. Thomas was united in marriage in 1966 to Ann Schladweiler and they were married until she passed away in 2016. Over the years, Thomas spent his time in a variety of careers: a farmer, a carpenter, a truck driver, a restaurant owner, an auto mechanic, and retired working part time at Menards. Thomas served on the School Board in Kewaskum, was part of the historical society in South Dakota, and even served as Mayor of Delmont, in South Dakota. Thomas loved woodworking, playing cards and spending time with his family. Thomas was a proud father and grandfather. He will be missed by those who love him.

Those left to cherish Thomas’s memory include his children, Kenneth (Deborah) Gundrum, Dennis (Mei) Gundrum, and Tamara (Chester) Leach; grandchildren, Karie (Scott) Andersh, SiQi Gundrum, Anna Leach, Nina Gundrum, and Jessie Deng; sisters, Sue (Brian) Bausch and Pattie (Dan) Laffe; brothers, Steve Gundrum, Dan Gundrum, and John Gundrum; other nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Thomas is preceded in death by his son, Brian Gundrum.

VISITATION: Thomas’ family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main Street, Kewaskum, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

MEMORIAL MASS: A Memorial Mass in remembrance for Thomas will occur at 3 p.m. following visitation at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Patrick Magnor officiating the Mass.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff for their great care at Kettle Moraine Gardens along with Preceptor Hospice Care for their care and compassion for Thomas.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Thomas’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.