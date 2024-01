On the Ms. Mary Reilly article

| LETTER TO THE EDITOR | On the Ms. Mary Reilly article I would like to give you my sincerest thanks for your recent stories about Mary C. Reilly and James O. Barnes. My name is James W. Barnes and I am the oldest of the four offspring of Jim and Mary (nee Reilly) Barnes. The four of us range in age from 81 to 69. The other three are Judy, mentioned in your article, John and Jay. The