MMC Names New Editor Clarice Case has been named editor of the Southern newspapers owned by Multi Media Channels (MMC) – the Campbellsport News , the Dodge County Pionier and the Kewaskum Statesman . She succeeds former editor Mitchell B. Keller. “I am thrilled that Clarice is stepping into this role as editor and look forward to watching the papers grow under her leadership,” said