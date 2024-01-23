Sylvester H. Dettmann passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the age of 85.

He was born in the family farmhouse, which sat near Kohlsville, the son of the late Henry and Lorena Dettmann. Sylvester left high school to start working at the West Bend Company from 1955 until 1985, and then went to USA Buttons at the age of 63, and retired in 2001 as a Floor Manager.

He was an avid sports fan. He loved all sports, including bowling, Brewers, Packers and Nascar. Sylvester also liked watching Gun Smoke and helping his granddaughter with her homework. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Sylvester is survived by his wife, Joan Dettmann; children, Wanda (Chris) Timmons, Christine Uhlig, Tim (Donna) Dettmann, Gary Dettman, Shawn (Deni) Harris, and Jacqueline (Shawn) McFarland; grandchildren, Katelyn (Mikal) Stoltenberg, Jack Roberts, Sarah (Danny Dassow) Uhlig, Alayna and Olivia Dettmann, Jessica (Dan) Barton, Maximus and Lucian Harris, and Shelby (Kaleb Schultz) Daley. He is further survived by five great-grandchildren; siblings, Amanda Lohse and Frank Kutz; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kutz; other relatives and friends.

Sylvester was preceded in death by his parents; second wife, Bernadette Dettmann; son, Michael Dettmann; siblings, Adeline Bath, Wilbert Kutz, Irene Lauters, LaVern Bratz, Edward and Andrew Dettmann; sister-in-law, Paula Kutz; brothers-in-law, Harold Bath, Sylvester Lauters and Quincy Bratz; and beloved dog, Princess.

A visitation was held on Friday, Jan. 26, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., with a 3 p.m. Funeral Service at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. Burial was held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family, 262-338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com

