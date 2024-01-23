Randal Paul Haass, 62, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved fiancé, father, grandfather, and friend. He saw the good in everyone and wanted fellow colleagues to get the best out of themselves. Randy left behind a legacy of warmth, humor, kindness and love.

Randy was born the son of Roland and Harriet (Schuster) Haass on January 13, 1961.

On January 28, 1984, he was united in marriage with Jane (Anderson) Haass for 31 years. They were blessed with three children, Amy, Andrew and Matthew.

Randy completed the Farm and Industry Short Course in Madison right out of high school to assist his parents in farming and then finished his four-year degree in Business from Marian University in 1997. For many years, Randy was an avid farmer on his family farm in Merton. In 1991, the family bought a farm in Brownsville, where he continued to farm for many years alongside his family.

In 1984, Randy began his journey with L.T. Hampel Corporation and was the fourth longest tenured team member on staff. Throughout his history, Randy did just about everything at Hampel. From running machines on the factory floor, to leading sales, operations, scheduling, supplier relations, purchasing and quality – there is little that Randy didn’t do at Hampel.

Known as Randal P to most, his love of sports was present to everyone. He was a supportive follower of his kid’s passion of sports and for 20 years, he spent countless hours officiating football, basketball and baseball games. Every fall, the twinkle in his eye sparkled in anticipation of “Friday Night Lights”. As a longtime season ticket holder to his beloved Green Bay Packers, Randy thoroughly enjoyed sharing his tickets with his family and friends.

Always together, Randy and Karen would attend sports games of all kinds, enjoy their new boat, take long walks with their dogs Chance and Barry, travel to new destinations, and visit family and friends. Most recently, Randy and Karen were focused together on building their new home. Randy was eager to see its completion and just a few weeks ago accomplished that task. Of all the activities, the most important was their time spent with family; especially with their grandchildren. They were faithful members of Southern Lakes Church and dedicated participants in their Bible study groups.

Randy will be deeply missed by his fiancé, Karen (Snider-Brellenthin) of Elkhorn; sister, Robin (Ise) of Mayville; children, Amy (Shawn) Uecker of West Bend, Andrew (Stacy) Haass of Slinger, Matthew (Carrie) Haass of Appleton, Justin (Kassie) Brellenthin of Bay View, Dylan (Megan) Brellenthin of Lafayette, CO; and grandchildren, Greyson, Layla, Alaina, Palmer, Huntley, Nolan, Emalyn, Mayson, and Birdie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Randy’s life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, at The Meating Place (Mayville Golf Club) starting at 4 p.m.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Froedtert Center for Advanced Care for their exceptional care for Randy the past six weeks.

Monetary donations and memorials in Randy’s honor can be made directly to Lakeland Animal Shelter (Elkhorn), Southern Lakes Church (Elkhorn), or directly to the family.