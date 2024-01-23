Athleen Mae Butzke
Athleen Mae Butzke (nee Schroeder) was born on June 9, 1930, to the late Charles and Wilhelmina (nee Stuebe) Schroeder.
She graduated from Winnebago Lutheran Academy in 1947.
On August 26, 1948, Athleen was married to Melvin H. Butzke of Campbellsport at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac.
Melvin and Athleen were blessed with three children, Barbara (Richard) Ebert, David (Cindy) Butzke, and Daniel (Kay) Butzke; seven grandchildren, Eric (Tina) Ebert, Melissa (Christian) Kohnke, Angela Butzke, Chad (Tricia) Butzke, Matthew (Sarah) Butzke, Adrienne (Brandon) Speirs, and Samantha Butzke; eleven great-grandchildren, Hailey Ebert, Kaitlyn Ebert, Jacob Kohnke, Makenna Kohnke, Jordan Walker, Izabella Butzke, Jax Butzke, Eason Butzke, Adlee Butzke, Colt Speirs, and Derringer Speirs.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church – New Fane, where she would lend a helping hand when and where needed.
Athleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Richard; two brothers, Victor (Violet) Schroeder and Clyde (Dorothy) Schroeder; three sisters, Adell (Marvin) Bowe, Dorothy (Glenn) Kaufman, and Rosella (George) Ditter; parents-in-law, Henry and Alma Butzke; siblings-in-law, Evelyn (Wilson) Oppermann, Verna (Henry) Oppermann, and Glenn (Nila) Butzke.
VISITATION: Athleen’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, Jan. 26, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, N683 Cty. Rd. S, Kewaskum.
SERVICE: A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow.
The family thanks Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional care provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John – Building Fund or Winnebago Lutheran Academy are appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Athleen’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.