Athleen Mae Butzke

Ath­leen Mae Butzke (nee Schroeder) was born on June 9, 1930, to the late Charles and Wil­helmina (nee Stuebe) Schroeder.
She grad­u­ated from Win­nebago Lutheran Acad­emy in 1947.
On Au­gust 26, 1948, Ath­leen was mar­ried to Melvin H. Butzke of Camp­bell­sport at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac.
Melvin and Ath­leen were blessed with three chil­dren, Bar­bara (Richard) Ebert, David (Cindy) Butzke, and Daniel (Kay) Butzke; seven grand­chil­dren, Eric (Tina) Ebert, Melissa (Chris­t­ian) Kohnke, An­gela Butzke, Chad (Tri­cia) Butzke, Matthew (Sarah) Butzke, Adri­enne (Bran­don) Speirs, and Saman­tha Butzke; eleven great-grand­chil­dren, Hai­ley Ebert, Kait­lyn Ebert, Jacob Kohnke, Makenna Kohnke, Jor­dan Walker, Iz­abella Butzke, Jax Butzke, Eason Butzke, Adlee Butzke, Colt Speirs, and Der­ringer Speirs.
She was a mem­ber of St. John Lutheran Church – New Fane, where she would lend a help­ing hand when and where needed.
Ath­leen was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; hus­band, Melvin; daugh­ter and son-in-law, Bar­bara and Richard; two broth­ers, Vic­tor (Vi­o­let) Schroeder and Clyde (Dorothy) Schroeder; three sis­ters, Adell (Mar­vin) Bowe, Dorothy (Glenn) Kauf­man, and Rosella (George) Dit­ter; par­ents-in-law, Henry and Alma Butzke; sib­lings-in-law, Eve­lyn (Wil­son) Op­per­mann, Verna (Henry) Op­per­mann, and Glenn (Nila) Butzke.
VIS­I­TA­TION: Ath­leen’s fam­ily will greet rel­a­tives and friends on Fri­day, Jan. 26, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, N683 Cty. Rd. S, Ke­waskum.
SER­VICE: A fu­neral ser­vice will fol­low the vis­i­ta­tion at the church at 11:30 a.m. Bur­ial will fol­low.
The fam­ily thanks Ket­tle Moraine Gar­dens and Pre­cep­tor Home Health and Hos­pice for the ex­cep­tional care pro­vided.
In lieu of flow­ers, memo­ri­als to St. John – Build­ing Fund or Win­nebago Lutheran Acad­emy are ap­pre­ci­ated.
Myrhum-Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice has been en­trusted with Ath­leen’s arrange­ments. Ad­di­tional in­for­ma­tion and Trib­ute Wall may be found at www.​myrhum-​patten.​com.

