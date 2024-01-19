Ruth C. Survis, 99, of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Aurora Medical Center in Hartford.

Ruth was born on February 18, 1924, in the Town of Barton, the daughter of the late Carl and Emma (nee Proeber) Bandle. On April 2, 1945, she was united in marriage to Forest Survis at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Forest preceded Ruth in death on November 11, 2000.

Ruth was raised on the family farm where she learned to work hard and care for her family, taking on the role of matriarch when she lost her mother at the young age of 17. She was also very proud that her parents taught her the importance of being a child of God, spreading His word, serving others and “giving until it hurts;” raising her family with the same values. Ruth had an enormous heart, which you could see in her large family and many friends; there was always room for more to join in the fun. Ruth also loved animals, raising many Pomeranians. When Ruth was not working hard serving others, she enjoyed tending to her garden, baking homemade bread and pies, watching the Green Bay Packers or going antiquing.

Those Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, Dan (Judy) Survis, Bruce (Judy) Survis, Sue (Wayne) Kleinmann, and Alice (Andrew) Breit, Jr.; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Frankie Bauer; two cherished daughters-in-law, Mary Survis and Sandy Survis. She had many special nieces and nephews that she was close with as well as other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by five children, Sheila Bauer, Steve Survis, Gene Survis, Michael Survis, and Mary Anne Survis; two grandchildren, Amy Jo Survis and Mary Ann Survis; her brothers and sister, Henry Bandle, Victor Bandle, Helyn Askelson, Albert (Barbara) Bandle, Elmer Bandle, Carl (Betty) Bandle, and Elroy (Delores) Bandle; a sister-in-law, Phyllis (Lou) Leland; and her mother and father-in-law, Bessie (nee Cook) and Dan Survis.

VISITATION: Ruth’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th Avenue, in West Bend, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

SERVICE: A funeral service for Ruth will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Newark Cemetery.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ruth’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.