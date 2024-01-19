Kenneth Mardel Beyer, 87, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2024.

Born June 15, 1936, in Beaver Dam, he was the son of the late Marcella (Raasch) Hanser and Delmar Beyer.

Ken graduated from Horicon High School in 1954. He was class president and captain of the record-setting basketball team.

Ken attended UW-Madison from 1954 to 1958, and then enlisted in the US Army and served from 1958 to 1961. He spent one year in Washington DC, and then he spent two years in South Korea doing security undercover work. At the end of his military service, he returned to UW-Madison and received a BS degree in 1963. While in Madison, he met Sheila Hintsa in the library. They were married in Ashland in 1963, and they remained happily married for more than 60 years.

Ken worked as an investigator for the US Government. He was in the Chicago office until 1966 when he was transferred to Milwaukee, where he remained for the rest of his career. Ken and Sheila made their home in Menomonee Falls. He traveled the country for his job, and he had several interesting experiences. He was in Baltimore when the Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA title, and he was able to visit the locker room after the clinching game. He interviewed Christa McAuliffe days before the tragic Space Shuttle Challenger accident. He retired in 1994.

Ken and Sheila enjoyed traveling. They took many family vacations with their daughters, Julie and Lisa. Ken and Sheila visited all 50 states. They also traveled internationally with trips to China and to Europe, and they went on several cruises.

Ken was the quintessential Wisconsin sports fan. He was a long-time season ticket holder and shareholder of the Green Bay Packers, religiously attending games in both Milwaukee and Green Bay. He attended four Super Bowls to watch the Packers. He was an ardent Wisconsin Badger fan. He closely followed the Badgers in many sports, and he attended many games, including the Rose Bowl in 1994. His favorite sport of all was baseball, and he attended the American League playoff and World Series games in Milwaukee in 1982. Post-retirement, Ken and Sheila became ushers for the Brewers where they worked for 24 years. His main job was in the VIP section by the third-base visitor’s dugout.

Ken and Sheila spent their retirement years as Sunbirds. For over 20 years they spent their winters in either Arizona, Hawaii, or Florida. Most of the years were in Arizona, and they attended lots of Spring Training games.

Ken enjoyed investing and talking about investments. He supported many Wisconsin companies, including John Deere, Nicholas Funds and Kohls.

Ken leaves behind his loving wife, Sheila; daughter, Julie Schneider (Scott) of Glastonbury, CT, and daughter, Lisa Steigerwald (Joel) of Rosemount, MN; grandchildren, Meaghan, Leah and Brett Kenneth Schneider of Glastonbury, CT, and Taylor, Jason and Matthew Kenneth Steigerwald of Rosemount, MN; and stepsister, Dorothy Lambacher.

Ken was predeceased by his step-sister, Carolyn Cahill.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, W196N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made out to “Fond du Lac Area Foundation”, which supports Horicon Public Schools.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls is assisting the family. (262)251-3630 www.schmidtandbartelt.com

Share







