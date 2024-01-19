Ivan C. Elm, 79, of Mayville, passed away un­ex­pect­edly on Thurs­day, Jan. 11, 2024.

Ivan was born to Mitchell Jr and Bertha (McGee) Elm on June 4, 1944, in Gre­sham/ Red­springs.

He grad­u­ated from Pu­laski High School in 1962.

Ivan was united in mar­riage to Therese Resh­eske on Sep­tem­ber 29, 1973, at Holy An­gels Parish in West Bend. They resided in Kenosha for 28 years and later moved to Mayville.

Ivan proudly served his coun­try in the United States Army from 1966 to 1972. He was a faith­ful mem­ber of St. Mary’s Parish in Mayville. Ivan re­tired in April of 2008 after 35 years with Chrysler Mo­tors LLC., (Amer­i­can Mo­tors). Other po­si­tions Ivan held in his ca­reer were se­cu­rity guard, grounds keeper, and semi-truck dri­ver. He also held a po­si­tion with Johns Manville Com­pany. He was a mem­ber of the Mayville Amer­i­can Le­gion Post #69, as well as UAW-Re­tiree Local 72. Ivan was an en­rolled mem­ber of the Oneida Tribe of Wis­con­sin. He was a faith­ful blood donor until his di­ag­no­sis with a rare kid­ney dis­ease. He had a kid­ney trans­plant in Jan­u­ary of 2016.

Ivan found joy in giv­ing back to oth­ers in his com­mu­nity by vol­un­teer­ing at the Amer­i­can Le­gion, help­ing with church bingo, and ring­ing bells for the Sal­va­tion Army. He also en­joyed work­ing at se­nior meal sites and de­liv­ered meals to oth­ers.

Ivan is sur­vived by his wife, Therese “Tess” Elm; chil­dren, Michele Hughes (Josh Stancer) of Fox Lake, Ro­drick (Lora) Elm of La Crosse, and Carmin Elm (Clay Gilmer) of Wa­ter­town; nine grand­chil­dren; three great-grand­chil­dren; sib­lings, Richard Elm, Ray­mond Elm, Howard Elm, Mary Elm, and Frances Elm (Senia). Ivan was fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.

Ivan was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents, Bertha and Mitchell Jr.; par­ents-in-law, Robert and Helen Resh­eske; sis­ters, Ju­dith Rose, Patsy, and Va­lerie; broth­ers, Lawrence, Mitchell “Ed­ward”, and Jef­fery.

A Memo­r­ial Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial for Ivan will be held on Sat­ur­day, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Edwin Ko­r­nath pre­sid­ing at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. A vis­i­ta­tion for Ivan will be held at church on Sat­ur­day, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 11 a.m. Mil­i­tary hon­ors will be con­ducted by the Mayville Amer­i­can Le­gion Post #69.

Due to se­vere al­ler­gies, flow­ers are not rec­om­mended. The fam­ily asks that any memo­ri­als in lov­ing mem­ory of Ivan be di­rected to St. Mary’s Parish, Oneida El­derly Ser­vices, and the Na­tional Kid­ney Foun­da­tion.

Per the fam­ily’s re­quest, Heart­felt Flow­ers and Gift Shop may be con­tacted to as­sist with any other gifts di­rected to the fam­ily. They can be reached at 920-269-1277.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

