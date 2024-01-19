Ivan C. Elm
Ivan C. Elm, 79, of Mayville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.
Ivan was born to Mitchell Jr and Bertha (McGee) Elm on June 4, 1944, in Gresham/ Redsprings.
He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1962.
Ivan was united in marriage to Therese Resheske on September 29, 1973, at Holy Angels Parish in West Bend. They resided in Kenosha for 28 years and later moved to Mayville.
Ivan proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1972. He was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Parish in Mayville. Ivan retired in April of 2008 after 35 years with Chrysler Motors LLC., (American Motors). Other positions Ivan held in his career were security guard, grounds keeper, and semi-truck driver. He also held a position with Johns Manville Company. He was a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69, as well as UAW-Retiree Local 72. Ivan was an enrolled member of the Oneida Tribe of Wisconsin. He was a faithful blood donor until his diagnosis with a rare kidney disease. He had a kidney transplant in January of 2016.
Ivan found joy in giving back to others in his community by volunteering at the American Legion, helping with church bingo, and ringing bells for the Salvation Army. He also enjoyed working at senior meal sites and delivered meals to others.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Therese “Tess” Elm; children, Michele Hughes (Josh Stancer) of Fox Lake, Rodrick (Lora) Elm of La Crosse, and Carmin Elm (Clay Gilmer) of Watertown; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Elm, Raymond Elm, Howard Elm, Mary Elm, and Frances Elm (Senia). Ivan was further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Mitchell Jr.; parents-in-law, Robert and Helen Resheske; sisters, Judith Rose, Patsy, and Valerie; brothers, Lawrence, Mitchell “Edward”, and Jeffery.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ivan will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Edwin Kornath presiding at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. A visitation for Ivan will be held at church on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
Due to severe allergies, flowers are not recommended. The family asks that any memorials in loving memory of Ivan be directed to St. Mary’s Parish, Oneida Elderly Services, and the National Kidney Foundation.
Per the family’s request, Heartfelt Flowers and Gift Shop may be contacted to assist with any other gifts directed to the family. They can be reached at 920-269-1277.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com