Constance R. Jones

Constance “Connie” R. Jones, 82, of West Bend entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
She was born on November 5, 1941, and raised in Milwaukee, the only child of Edgar and Dorothea (nee Eggert) Jones. Connie went to Emmaus Lutheran School through grade 3 and then Garden Homes Public School for 4-8; baptized and confirmed at Nazareth Lutheran Church. Graduated from Rufus King High School and attended the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, where she studied exceptional education. Following college, Connie was employed two years for WTMJ-TV Channel 4, owned by the Milwaukee Journal Company. Connie then moved to Chicago, where she worked for NBC-TV Channel 5 for the next 36 1/2 years.
Later on, she made weekly visits from Chicago to West Bend to be with her parents. After their passing, in April 2002, Connie moved back to Wisconsin and settled in West Bend. She enjoyed volunteering at Cedar Community; serving others was a great joy for herself and others. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Connie leaves behind to cherish her memory include several cousins and numerous dear friends, especially Bev and Lynn.
She is preceded in death by her parents,
VISITATION: Connie’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, January 22, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at St, Lucas Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Dr., Kewaskum.
SERVICE: A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Lutheran Memorial Park Cemetery with a meal to follow.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Connie’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

