Bernice ‘Bee’ L. Dedolph, 105, longtime resident of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.

Bee was born the daughter of Paul and Elsie (Koch) Madigan on July 4, 1918, in the Township of Trenton.

She was united in marriage to Ben H. Dedolph on June 28, 1941, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Early on, Bee taught in a one-room school at Lake Emily. Later she worked at Harkins jewelry store in Mayville and was the first drive-up teller at the State Bank of Mayville, where she retired in 1976.

She was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. She was also active on the Mayville Library Board and volunteered at the Mayville Historical Society.

In her spare time, Bee loved to play bridge and spend time with her family.

Bee is survived by her daughters, Nicole (Mike) D’Amore of Camarillo, CA., and Mary Jean (Steve) Samer of Grayslake, IL; her grandchildren, Dana (Kevin) Gilpatrick, Todd (Trena) D’Amore, Tony (Stephanie) D’Amore; her great-grandchildren, Erin, Felicity, Dakota, Delilah, Piper, and Sawyer; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben, in 2009; her brothers, Worth (Ellen), Byron (Ethel), and Rodney Madigan; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Gertrude (Leo) Leavengood, George (Agnes) Dedolph, and Edna (Bob) Sjostrom.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday, Jan. 20. Entombment took place at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac following the service.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Mayville Historical Society.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

