Mary L. Knoeck, nee Ritger of the Town of Kewaskum, died on Monday, January 15, 2024, at her home at the age of 76 years.

She was born April 25, 1947, in West Bend to the late Alois and Dorothy (nee Schweitzer) Ritger.

On August 17, 1968, she was united in marriage to Robert J. Knoeck at St. Anthony Church in St. Anthony. Bob predeceased December 16, 2000.

Following her marriage, she worked for a short period of time at the West Bend Company. She then took on the job of being a full-time wife and mother.

Over the years, she took joy in baking, cooking, quilting and gardening. Above all else, her passion was taking care of her family. She also had a strong faith. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Christian Women’s Confraternity, being one of many Marys. She donated her time to various church events, including their rummage sale.

Survivors include 4 sons, Michael of West Bend, Mark (Julie) of West Bend, Scott (Jeanette) of Kewaskum and Matthew (Holly) of Kewaskum; 7 grandchildren, Camryn and Owen, Dillon and Seth and Michaela, Meagan and MJ; 5 brothers and sisters, Joseph (Roseann) of Allenton, Rosie (Bill) Mallek of Allenton, Michael (Evelyn) of Allenton, Rita Moser of Horicon and Geralyn Michalowski of Slinger; 1 sister-in-law, Janie (John) Massolio of Brandon, FL; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers-in-law, George Moser, Jim Michalowski and Ron (Brenda) Knoeck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Strand presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery (new). The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at church on Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Masses or memorials appreciated.

The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family.