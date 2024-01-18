Joann Schrauth went to her Heavenly Home to join her husband, Hilary, on January 16, 2024.

She was born August 12, 1941, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel Wettstein (both deceased).

On April 30, 1960, she married Hilary Schrauth. They farmed together in the Town of Ashford for many years. Together they renovated their farmhouse and a beautiful Victorian home in Campbellsport. She then moved to Fond du Lac.

Joann was an accomplished writer and photographer for the Fond du Lac Reporter since 1979. She did free-lance writing since 1971. A few articles were Wisconsin Newspaper Association award winning. Joann was the first woman Hunter Safety Course Instructor in FDL County. As we read her numerous articles, we are reminded of the caring nature she had when putting her heart and soul into her writing. From Campbellsport & Eden News and Notes to a charity event for an area family facing tragedy. She wrote about the difficult stuff: village board budget cuts and school board meetings, to her own personal stories of miscarriages/loss or events that her children experienced to her skydiving at age 50. Joann has a true sense for what Journalism is all about. Her passion to write taught her children about bi-lines, shorthand, punctuation, proper use of quotation marks and, of course, the Bible: Robert’s Rules of Order. A favorite pastime was to chauffeur friends to Kelley Country Creamery in her Sebring Convertible.

She was very proud of her six children, Pat (Lynn) Schrauth, Mike (Kim) Schrauth, Diane (Jason deceased 2020) Barnes, Don (Kelly) Schrauth, Ed (Angel) Schrauth and Denise (Joe) Fryman.

She was a proud Grandmother of 18 Grandchildren and 12-1/2 Great-Grandchildren.

She is survived by her siblings, Bill (Pat) Wettstein, Jim (Lori) Wettstein, George (Joan) Wettstein and Marian (Gene) Venturini; her sister-in-law, Madonna Jensen; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Alphonse and Stella Schrauth; her husband, Hilary, in 2008; her in-laws, Armella and Art Zahn, Anne Mae and Dick Grede, Gregor Schrauth, and Carl Jensen.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at SSM, Harbor Haven and Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 29, 2024 at Twohig Funeral Home at 305 FDL Ave, Fond du Lac. 3:00-5:00 Visitation, service to follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Holy Family Warming shelter, Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Joann enjoyed communicating with anyone she met. She was a brilliant, self-educated woman who has passed on her ability to keep to-do lists on for generations. We will keep her memory alive on our to-do lists and color coordinated sticky notes.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

