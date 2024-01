Why Scenic and Timberlane?

Why Scenic and Timberlane? Sign marking South Eden approved by Eden Town Board KARL MCCARTY CONTRIBUTOR On January 8, the Eden Town Board voted unanimously to support installation of a sign validating South Eden as a location on the map in Fond du Lac County. Why put the sign on the corner of Timberlane and Scenic drives? First, although South Eden did not have a “village” or “hamlet”