| RURAL WRITES | G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Ever notice how some folks are born spoilers? They just have to up and ruin it for everyone else. Leastwise those who wanna enjoy a miserable season. So we complained about a brown Christmas and when the snow finally came in January, how a body slips and slides around in shoes or on tires bald as a baby’s bottom. Ain’t that our given right