Thomas Harold Spartz, 79, of Kewaskum, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in West Bend.

Thomas was born in West Bend on November 16, 1944, to the late Wilfred and Evelyn (nee Grotelueschen) Spartz. He attended Kewaskum High School, Class of 1962. Thomas served his country in the Navy for four-and-a-half years, during which time he spent time in Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Hong Kong, where he purchased the wedding ring for his future wife. Thomas worked for WE Energies, formerly Wisconsin Electric, for 37 years. He was united in marriage to Janet Dreher on May 20, 1967, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.

Thomas was the lawnmowing king of the neighborhood. He loved his grandchildren, sweets, and Diet Pepsi. He loved to tell stories, stargaze at night, and he was quite the dancer. He would support all his grandchildren by attending their various events. Later on in life, he discovered bananas. His family was quite fond of his quick wit, and his Donald Duck impression. One of Thomas’ favorite pastimes was going for long drives. He enjoyed spending time by the river watching the wildlife and was an avid reader.

Those Thomas leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Janet; his children, Brian (Kim) Spartz, Tina Mertzig, Nicholas (Dawn) Spartz; his grandchildren, Owen (special friend, Heidi Anderson), Olivia Spartz, Faith and Raymond Mertzig, Caelen, Grace, and Emma Spartz; sister, Betty (John) Arndt; sisters-in-law, Joan (nee O’Brien) (special friend, Joe Schmit) Spartz, Rose (nee Monday) Spartz, Joan (nee Dreher) Dirks; brothers-in-law, Edward Dreher, Richard “Dougan” (special friend, Joanne Griepentrog) Dreher; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by his siblings, Evie Schmidt, John Spartz, Robert “Bob” Spartz; in-laws, Edward and Irene (nee Uelmen) Dreher; siblings-in-law, Alan and Shirley (nee Kohler) Dreher, Merlin Dreher, Ramona (nee Coulter) Dreher, Floyd “Fuzzy” and Judy (nee Lehmann) Dreher, Jerry “Suss” Dreher, Carol (nee Loberger) Dreher, Alois Staehler, and Stan Dirks; and a son-in-law, John Mertzig; as well as other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main Street in Kewaskum, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Thomas at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 12 p.m.

The family would like to thank all the family and friends who provided support for Thomas and Janet as well as the staff at Froedtert St. Joseph Hospital, the Kathy Hospice, and the VA for their outstanding care and support.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Thomas’s arrangements. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.