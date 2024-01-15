Kewaskum Statesman
Posted on

Melissa A. Dahm

Melissa A. Dahm Melissa A. Dahm

Melissa A. Dahm  “Missi” (nee Boehm) of Kewaskum passed after a courageous four-year battle of Triple Negative Breast Cancer, on Tuesday, January 8, 2024, at the age of 52.
She was born in Racine, the daughter of Thomas Boehm and Bonnie (nee McPhillips) Boehm. Missi was a 1989 Harford Union High School graduate. She met her soulmate, Jamie A. Dahm, in June of 1997, and they were married on June 8, 2002.  Missi started her 28 years of childcare at Camp Minikani with the YMCA, Daycare at the Metro Milwaukee YMCA, a Kettle Moraine YMCA (in addition to Metro), and Kohl’s Department Store Daycare. For the last five years, she has been the Plant Coordinator with Walters Buildings. Missi enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors with her husband and daughter; this was the most important thing to her.
Missi is survived by her husband, Jamie A. Dahm of 21 years; daughter, Kiersten Dahm; aunt, Wendy (Mike) Cramer; cousins, Jessica and Jacque; uncle, Ron (Anne) Boehm; cousins, Ben (Kelly) Boehm, Kelly (Jon) Heese; uncle, Dave (Wendy) Boehm; brother-in-law, Jeremy (Jacki) Dahm; niece, Leah; parents-in-law, Jerome and Anna Dahm; and dog, Sig; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bekki Boehm; aunts, Joy and Julie; uncles, Jack and Bobby; cousin, Nikk; and dog, Bear.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 3 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Memorial Service at The Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Kramer Cancer Center for Missi’s care over the last four years. As well as everyone who donated and/or came to Missi’s benefit on January 13.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family,  262-338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Louis R. Luedtke
Kewaskum Statesman

Louis R. Luedtke

Louis R. Luedtke, 90, of Beechwood, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday,...

Posted on

Kewaskum Statesman

Jeffrey Bobb

Jeffrey Bobb of Kewaskum passed away unexpectedly at his home, January 6, 2024, at the age of...

Posted on

Linda Lou Beisbier
Campbellsport News

Linda Lou Beisbier

Linda Lou Beisbier, 66, of Campbellsport went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 11, 2024,...

Posted on

Kevin Patrick Carey
Campbellsport News

Kevin Patrick Carey

Kevin Patrick Carey, 65, formally of Wausau passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024, at...

Posted on

Thomas Harold Spartz
Kewaskum Statesman

Thomas Harold Spartz

Thomas Harold Spartz, 79, of Kewaskum, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family...

Posted on

Robert Franklin Weiss
Dodge County Pionier

Robert Franklin Weiss

Robert Franklin Weiss, 94, of Horicon passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at Marvin’s...

Posted on