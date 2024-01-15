Melissa A. Dahm “Missi” (nee Boehm) of Kewaskum passed after a courageous four-year battle of Triple Negative Breast Cancer, on Tuesday, January 8, 2024, at the age of 52.

She was born in Racine, the daughter of Thomas Boehm and Bonnie (nee McPhillips) Boehm. Missi was a 1989 Harford Union High School graduate. She met her soulmate, Jamie A. Dahm, in June of 1997, and they were married on June 8, 2002. Missi started her 28 years of childcare at Camp Minikani with the YMCA, Daycare at the Metro Milwaukee YMCA, a Kettle Moraine YMCA (in addition to Metro), and Kohl’s Department Store Daycare. For the last five years, she has been the Plant Coordinator with Walters Buildings. Missi enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors with her husband and daughter; this was the most important thing to her.

Missi is survived by her husband, Jamie A. Dahm of 21 years; daughter, Kiersten Dahm; aunt, Wendy (Mike) Cramer; cousins, Jessica and Jacque; uncle, Ron (Anne) Boehm; cousins, Ben (Kelly) Boehm, Kelly (Jon) Heese; uncle, Dave (Wendy) Boehm; brother-in-law, Jeremy (Jacki) Dahm; niece, Leah; parents-in-law, Jerome and Anna Dahm; and dog, Sig; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bekki Boehm; aunts, Joy and Julie; uncles, Jack and Bobby; cousin, Nikk; and dog, Bear.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 3 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Memorial Service at The Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the Kramer Cancer Center for Missi’s care over the last four years. As well as everyone who donated and/or came to Missi’s benefit on January 13.

The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family, 262-338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.

